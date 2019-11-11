Neighbors say they’d been calling police about the South Charlotte house where two people were killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People living on Lytham Drive in South Charlotte’s Brandon Forrest neighborhood say they have been calling police about a “problem house” in their cul-de-sac.
Now, that house is the site where police say two people were killed over the weekend - 40-year-old Janet Elizabeth Scronce, and 39-year-old Furahn Karren Woods Morrow.
“I’m nervous, you know” neighbor Omar says. “I’ve got two kids.”
“It was a drug house,” Jay Fitch says. “They had problems with them before, it was only a matter of time unfortunately, until something did happen, I just hate that it had to escalate to that point.”
Early Saturday, police responded to a call about this house again. This time, it was after things turned violent, and two people were killed. Officers arrested 75-year-old Caldwell Cole, charging him with two counts of murder, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.
A neighbor who does not want to be identified says as long as she has lived nearby, there have been squad cars visiting the house regularly.
“A couple years, we have called the police, or the police just seem to come,” she says. “But nothing is ever done to get rid of these people in the house.”
She says one of the people she has seen coming and going is Timothy Martin, a registered sex offender recently arrested for a peeping Tom incident nearby, after a WBTV story about the incident last month. Public records show a connection from Martin, to the address. Martin is currently in jail.
Now, the gunshots this neighbor heard in the early hours Saturday only make her more uncomfortable.
“With police called so much, why couldn’t the house just be condemned or vacated, or something done before it had to get this bad,” she says.
