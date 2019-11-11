Myrtle Beach police search for man who never returned home from work

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are looking for a man who went to work but never came home.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, James Emory Morris was last seen on Friday, Nov. 8, at AVX Drive.
Morris reportedly spoke to his roommate and said he would be staying late at work, but never came home.
According to police, Morris’ vehicle was found at his place of work on AVX Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382 and reference report No. 19-024812.
