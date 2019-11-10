Milder temperatures overnight extend to Veterans Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, with overnight low temperatures around 40 degrees, with upper 30s for the mountains. Milder temperatures are expected for Veterans Day Monday, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Enjoy Monday’s milder temperatures, because MUCH colder air arrives by Tuesday as another cold front moves across the region.
We have highlighted Tuesday as a First Alert Day, due to the rain chances for the Piedmont, a rain/snow mix for the North Carolina Mountains, and dropping temperatures during the day Tuesday. Tuesday morning will likely start off around 50 degrees at daybreak, with temperatures cooling into the 40s by the afternoon. The mountains will be colder, with Tuesday high temperatures in the 30s, leading to a chance for snow, especially in the higher elevations.
More sunshine returns for Wednesday, with morning lows in the lower 20s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s. Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies, with the chance for a stray rain shower, as high temperatures will be in the upper 40s. A few rain showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday as another cold front moves across the region, yet the latest weather model data has significantly backed off on the rain chances and amounts for late Thursday into Friday.
High temperatures look to be in the 50s for Friday into next weekend, with partly cloudy skies and the chance for a stray rain shower.
Enjoy your Veterans Day Monday!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
