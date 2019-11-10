Milder temperatures overnight extend to Veterans Day

More sunshine returns for Wednesday, with morning lows in the lower 20s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s. Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies, with the chance for a stray rain shower, as high temperatures will be in the upper 40s. A few rain showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday as another cold front moves across the region, yet the latest weather model data has significantly backed off on the rain chances and amounts for late Thursday into Friday.