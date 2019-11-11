Mild Veterans Day, First Alert for major changes Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Milder temperatures are in the forecast on this Veterans Day, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Enjoy today’s milder temperatures, because MUCH colder air arrives on Tuesday as MAJOR cold front blasts across the region.
We have highlighted Tuesday as a First Alert Day for several reasons. First, rain early in the day will mix with and change to snow in the mountains. While the rain may not add up to more than about a half-inch, it will impact the morning commute, so you may want to allow a little extra time. As for snow, while a little bit may drift out into the foothills, the accumulating snow looks to remain confined to the High Country.
The population centers will probably not get more than one inch, but several inches are likely in the highest elevations along the TN border. Lastly, we’ll all deal with dropping temperatures during the day Tuesday.
Tuesday morning will likely start off around 50° at daybreak in Charlotte, with temperatures falling well down into the 40s by the afternoon. The mountains will be colder, with readings falling into the 20s with wind gusts up to 40 mph producing wind chills in the teens.
More sunshine returns for Wednesday, but it will be unseasonably cold with morning low temperatures near the record of 21°and afternoon highs only getting back the low to mid 40s. Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies, with the chance for a stray rain shower, as high temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
A few rain showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday as another cold front moves across the region, yet the latest weather model data has significantly backed off on the rain chances and amounts for late Thursday into Friday.
We’ll keep you posted on any changes to that forecast.
High temperatures look to be in the 50s for Friday into next weekend, with partly cloudy skies.
Happy Veterans Day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.