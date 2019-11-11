Man charged with murder of man found dead in backyard of Charlotte home

John Michael Copeland mugshot from an unrelated arrest. (Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff | November 11, 2019 at 1:21 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 1:21 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a man who was found dead with a gunshot wound in the backyard of a home in north Charlotte in late October.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Rush Wind Drive around 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 24. The victim, identified as 29-year-old Mario Witherspoon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, police said 55-year-old John Michael Copeland was charged with murder in Witherspoon’s death. Copeland was arrested in Newark, New Jersey, following an investigation involving multiple agencies.

Officials have not released a possible motive for the killing or said what evidence led to Copeland being named a suspect.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

