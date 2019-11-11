Grading the Carolina Panthers in their snowy loss at the Green Bay Packers

B: Kyle Allen got off to a strong start with just two incompletions in the first half. And he ended it on a high note. The 23-year old put together an impressive final drive for the Panthers that featured some really beautiful throws, including an 18-yard pass to Greg Olsen that was thrown perfectly. He had a career-high 307 yards. DJ Moore even put together his second straight 100-yard game. However, Allen did have some costly mistakes including a fumble in the second quarter that brought back memories of his play from earlier this season. He ended his four-game streak without fumble and the Packers went on to take the lead on the following drive. On the first drive of the second half, when the Panthers desperately needed points, Allen made another costly mistake, forcing a pass into the endzone and throwing an interception in his third straight game. He had some errors, but Allen put together a really strong last drive. That’s hard to overlook for the young quarterback.