Giant American flag draped over North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge

GATLINBURG, TN (WBTV) - A massive American flag has been drape over North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Gatlinburg to thank veterans for their “sacrifice, service, and time given to this great country.”
The flag has been hanging from the sky bridge at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park since last week.
Park operators thanked veterans in a post on Facebook. The post read “from all of your friends at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, we wish you a Happy Veterans Day.”
The massive American flag was hooked up to the bridge Friday morning and it will be kept hanging throughout Veterans Day, according to the Park.
Gatlinburg Sky Lift in Gatlinburg, Tennessee has welcomed generations of vacationers and been part of vacation memories since 1954.
The Park is located in the heart of downtown Gatlinburg at the foot of the Great Smoky Mountains.
According to the park’s Facebook page, guests can walk across the new SkyBridge, the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America, at the top of the Sky Lift.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.