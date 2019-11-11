First Alert Tuesday - Winter Weather Advisory in effect for several NC counties, snow expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a beautiful Veterans Day, we are in for BIG changes on Tuesday! A cold front will move through and it means business!
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the North Carolina Mountains for Tuesday, including Ashe, Watauga, and Avery counties.
We will begin to see precipitation move in early on Tuesday morning, moving from west to east. The mountains will be the first to see the rain and it will change over to snow as the temperatures fall. You could potentially see a few hours of snow falling in the higher elevations.
By the time all is said and done, you could pick up half an inch to three inches of snow, with higher amounts possible in higher elevations.
Another concern will be falling temperatures. If the temps fall fast enough, there could be some freezing on the roads so at least know that’s possible. On top of that, the wind will pick up and that could lead to wind chills in the teens.
For the rest of us, we will begin the day with rain. It will likely start out in the upper 40s to low 50s in the morning. As the front moves through, temps will fall through the day and the wind will pick up. We will spend the afternoon in the low 40s if not the upper 30s in some places. It will be noticeably cooler from beginning to end!
Wednesday and Thursday will be two more chilly days. Lows will be in the low 20s and highs will only reach the 40s.
We will return to the 50s by next weekend.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.