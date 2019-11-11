Crews preparing as bitter cold heads to the N.C. mountains, bringing possible snow

NEWLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - At the Little River Company near Pineola Monday morning, Steven Connor and his crew were cutting logs and splitting them into firewood.
With the forecast of plunging temperatures and some snow, that’s good news for his business.
“The colder the better,” said Connor.
Across the mountains people seemed excited about the prospect of winter paying a visit.
Michael Coughlin just moved from Florida and knows it will be a shock when the weather hits.
“It’s gonna be really, really, really cold,” he said.
Coughlin works in a restaurant in Beech Mountain and says the colder weather means a better ski season - and that is good for his job.
Sugar Mountain Resort is already open. Other resorts plan to open before Thanksgiving and this expected cold snap will help them prepare as well.
Meanwhile, road crews have equipment ready in case things get slick in the mountains. Just a couple of inches of snow at best is possible, said forecasters.
The real issue may be the bitter cold temperatures moving in after the front passes.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.