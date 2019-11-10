Waiting for the BIG cool-down!

The change arrives on Tuesday. A First Alert has been issued for the first half of the day. A cold front will approach and bring a chance for rain from late Monday night into Tuesday morning. We will begin the day with rain but it will be pretty mild temperature-wise. We will kick off the day in the 50s. As the front works through, temperatures will drop – quickly. That means the mountains could pick up snow showers. The rest of us will mainly see rain - but get ready for a big temperature drop! Temperatures will fall during the day so the afternoon will be spent mainly in the 40s.