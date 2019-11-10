Waiting for the BIG cool-down!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yesterday’s high was 51°. Today will be a little milder than that. We are headed back to the low to mid 60s today. It will still be sunny too. Veterans Day will top that by a few more degrees. Highs will be in the upper 60s with sunny to partly cloudy skies.
The change arrives on Tuesday. A First Alert has been issued for the first half of the day. A cold front will approach and bring a chance for rain from late Monday night into Tuesday morning. We will begin the day with rain but it will be pretty mild temperature-wise. We will kick off the day in the 50s. As the front works through, temperatures will drop – quickly. That means the mountains could pick up snow showers. The rest of us will mainly see rain - but get ready for a big temperature drop! Temperatures will fall during the day so the afternoon will be spent mainly in the 40s.
That will set us up for two more chilly days on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be in the 20s and highs will stay in the 40s. We will return to the 50s by next weekend.
Have a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.