Veterans Day weekend weather update

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday, November 9th has been our coolest day so far for the fall season, with a morning low temperature of 27 degrees (the coldest low temperature so far this fall), and an afternoon high temperature of 51 degrees (the coolest high temperature so far this fall). Tonight will remain clear and cold, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
Mostly sunny skies continue for Sunday, with high temperatures moderating back into the lower 60s. Milder temperatures are expected for Veterans Day Monday, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Enjoy Monday’s milder temperatures, because MUCH colder air arrives by Tuesday as another cold front moves across the region.
We have highlighted Tuesday as a First Alert Day, due to the rain chances for the Piedmont, a rain/snow mix for the North Carolina Mountains, and dropping temperatures during the day Tuesday. Tuesday morning will likely start off around 50 degrees at daybreak, with temperatures cooling into the 40s by the afternoon. The mountains will be colder, with Tuesday high temperatures in the 30s, leading to a chance for snow, especially in the higher elevations.
More sunshine returns for Wednesday, with morning lows in the mid-20s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s. Thursday will feature increasing clouds, with the chance for a few late day rain showers, as high temperatures will be in the upper 40s. A few rain showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday as another cold front moves across the region, yet the latest weather model data has significantly backed off on the rain chances and amounts for late Thursday into Friday.
High temperatures look to be in the 50s for Friday into next weekend, with partly cloudy skies and the chance for a stray rain shower.
Enjoy the rest of your Veterans Day Weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.