Police searching for suspect following domestic violence incident in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident at a residence in west Charlotte on Saturday left one person with minor injuries and police searching for the individual believed to be responsible.
An altercation off of Edgewood Road led to police arriving at the scene where they found the victim and determined that the suspect responsible for their injuries was likely inside of the house at that address.
After clearing the scene and entering the home, however, police were unable to find the suspect.
Warrants have been obtained for the arrest of that individual and officers continue to search the area.
No further information has been released at this time.
