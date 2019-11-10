4 kilos of cocaine, $9,000 in cash seized in Union County drug bust

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies uncovered large amounts of drugs and cash during a search of a mobile home in Union County on Friday.
The search on Michael Street off of Castle Road yielded four kilograms of cocaine and more than $9,000.
Usiel Ramirez-Amaya, 24, was arrested on charges of cocaine trafficking as result of the investigation.
In a second operation Friday, Union County Sheriff’s deputies say they uncovered six ounces of heroin and more than $1,200 from Calixto Gonzalez Maldonado following a foot pursuit. Maldonado faces multiple heroin trafficking charges.
