4 kilos of cocaine, $9,000 in cash seized in Union County drug bust

4 kilos of cocaine, $9,000 in cash seized in Union County drug bust
Drugs and cash seized from a Union County drug bust on Friday (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | November 10, 2019 at 3:45 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 3:46 PM

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies uncovered large amounts of drugs and cash during a search of a mobile home in Union County on Friday.

The search on Michael Street off of Castle Road yielded four kilograms of cocaine and more than $9,000.

Usiel Ramirez-Amaya, 24, was arrested on charges of cocaine trafficking as result of the investigation.

Usiel Ramirez-Amaya
Usiel Ramirez-Amaya (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)

In a second operation Friday, Union County Sheriff’s deputies say they uncovered six ounces of heroin and more than $1,200 from Calixto Gonzalez Maldonado following a foot pursuit. Maldonado faces multiple heroin trafficking charges.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.