Brad Sweet wins first World of Outlaws championship

“All that stuff is behind me,” Schatz said. “Is there times that it probably affected how this team was operated? Yeah. I did my best to not allow it, but we’re here today. We got ourselves in a position where we could still win a championship even with all of my problems, my issues. I did the best I could tonight. It wasn’t good enough. I would have liked to have figured out how to have a little bit luckier hands in the (Dash) draw but it is what it is. I’m not complaining about it. Yeah, it’s been a tough year but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. And cancer hasn’t taken my dad, so I’ll be stronger and so will he.”