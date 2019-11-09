Wilmington man had PCP in his system when he hit car carrying family in 2015

Kenyon Nevin Lofton (Source: WECT)
November 8, 2019 at 3:23 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 9:46 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man who caused a serious three car crash was sentenced to up to 5 years in prison this week.

The release from the district attorney says a chemical analysis of Kenyon Lofton’s blood showed he had PCP in his system.

The crash happened on Pine Grove Road during evening rush hour on Feb. 3 2015 when Lofton tried to pass stopped traffic by crossing over the double yellow line while driving 64 mph in a 45 mph zone.

When he tried to re-enter his lane, Lofton hit a car carrying a mother and two young children, pushing the family from the road and flipping the car one and a half times. The mother sustained cuts and memory loss. A second car was also hit, but the people inside were not injured.

Lofton pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and a judge sentenced him to 48- 70 months imprisonment.

