Stolen gun found in car at Union County football game

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday after deputies reportedly found a stolen handgun inside a car at a Union County football game.
The incident occurred at Parkwood High School in Monroe where the Rebels were playing Monroe High School.
Union County deputies working the gate smelled a marijuana-like odor as a group of teens tried to enter the game around halftime, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
A few minutes later, the deputies observed a vehicle driving in the parking lot without headlights. They instructed the driver to pull over, three teenagers got out and deputies reportedly smelled an odor from the car.
A gun was found underneath the driver’s seat. The weapon was stolen from a Waxhaw resident several weeks ago, deputies say.
A 15-year-old male was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a weapon by a minor. The minor was turned over to Juvenile Services.
