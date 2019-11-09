Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem woman

Lauren Dyson (Source: NC Center for Missing Persons)
By WBTV Web Staff | November 9, 2019 at 3:13 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 3:13 PM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Winston-Salem.

Lauren Ann Dyson was last seen on Turnwood Lane off of Phillips Bridge Road. Police say the 30-year-old woman is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Dyson is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has short brown hair, green eyes and may possibly be wearing sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700.

