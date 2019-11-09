Shooting victim pronounced dead in hallway of Uptown Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating Charlotte’s 93rd homicide of 2019.
According to CMPD, officials responded to a call at the Sky House Apartments on North Church street at 2:46 a.m. on Saturday.
Police found a man in the hallway of the building with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
Police will release the identity of the man once his family is notified.
Detectives are canvassing the area to find any additional witnesses. The public is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or go to www.charlottecrimestoppers.com with any information related to the case.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.