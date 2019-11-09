SC sheriff arrested on domestic violence charge

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The sheriff of Colleton County was booked into the county detention center Saturday on a domestic violence charge.
R.A. Strickland faces a charge of second-degree domestic violence in connection with an incident on Thursday, according to court documents.
Agents with he South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Strickland Saturday and booked him into the Colleton County Detention Center, according to SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby.
An affidavit states that during an argument, Strickland assaulted the victim by “punching her in the face, with a closed fist, more than once, which caused moderate bodily injury.” Investigators also said the victim suffered a defensive injury to her arm in an attempt to protect her face.
Strickland physically took possession of the victim’s cell phones, “blocking her access to both cell phones, preventing her from reporting the incident or receiving emergency medical assistance,” the affidavit states.
Investigators say he also damaged the vehicle she attempted to flee in.
SLED is investigating and photographed the victim’s injuries, the affidavit states.
The 14th Circuit Solicitors Office will prosecute the case, Richardson said.
Strickland was released on a personal recognizance bond Saturday.
