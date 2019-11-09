CMPD: Two people killed overnight in south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been killed in a shooting in south Charlotte early Saturday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Detectives are conducting the double homicide investigation on Lytham Drive near South Mecklenburg High School.
Officers located three individuals with apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene. One person died at the scene of the shooting. Another person was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Homicide Detectives are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident.
Police say they are not actively looking for any additional suspects.
Names of the victims will be released once family notification has been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.