Police searching for missing kayaker last seen fishing near Horry County boat landing

🚨MISSING PERSON🚨



Wade Barnes, 38, was last seen at Peachtree Boat Landing on Nov. 7, 2019, around 1-1:30 p.m.



He is approximately 5’7”, 105 lbs, bald with blue eyes, and wears glasses.



Seen him or have info? Call 843-248-1520.



Share to help find him! #Missing #HCPD pic.twitter.com/oOVQsbfCwO