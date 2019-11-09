Police searching for missing kayaker last seen fishing near Horry County boat landing

Police searching for missing kayaker last seen fishing near Horry County boat landing
Horry County police are searching for a man they say has been missing since Thursday. (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | November 9, 2019 at 10:41 AM EST - Updated November 9 at 12:34 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for a man they say has been missing since Thursday.

The information comes via a Saturday morning tweet from the department.

Horry County police say Barnes was last seen at Peachtree Boat Landing on Nov. 7, 2019, around 1-1:30 p.m.

He is believed to have taken his kayak out fishing at that time. He has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon.

Wade is approximately 5’7”, 105 lbs, bald, blue-eyed, and wears glasses.

Anyone with any information on Barnes’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.