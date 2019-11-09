Police searching for missing kayaker last seen fishing near Horry County boat landing

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for a man they say has been missing since Thursday.
The information comes via a Saturday morning tweet from the department.
Horry County police say Barnes was last seen at Peachtree Boat Landing on Nov. 7, 2019, around 1-1:30 p.m.
He is believed to have taken his kayak out fishing at that time. He has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon.
Wade is approximately 5’7”, 105 lbs, bald, blue-eyed, and wears glasses.
Anyone with any information on Barnes’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 843-248-1520.
