Man accused of dragging motorcyclist down road with truck in Rock Hill, then leaving scene

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly hit a motorcyclist, dragging them down the road before taking off in a truck in Rock Hill.
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the incident happened at the intersection of Highway 5 (West Main Street) and Woodard Road on Oct. 25, 2019 around 9 p.m.
The accident happened when a truck struck a Suzuki motorcycle, dragging its driver and the motorcycle down the road. The driver of the Suzuki was taken to Piedmont Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
An investigation determined that Brian Jon Waters was driving the 1997 Toyota truck involved in the hit-and-run. Detectives issued an arrest warrant for leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury on Waters.
Rock Hill police located Waters Friday and took him into custody on this charge.
