GAME UPDATES: LSU faces Alabama in historic matchup in Tuscaloosa

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is a big day for LSU fans, a historic No. 1 vs. No. 1 matchup in Tuscaloosa for LSU (8-0, 4-0 SEC) against Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC). The game starts at 2:30 p.m. and airs on CBS.
CBS produced a special segment on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
LSU enters the contest ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches poll. Alabama is No. 1 in the Coaches poll and No. 2 in the AP poll. LSU is No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Alabama is No. 3.
The game will be the first time in college football history that two teams ranked No. 1 in both the AP poll and the Coaches poll meet during the regular season.
With the win over Auburn two weeks ago, LSU is 7-1 in its last eight games against Top 10 ranked teams. Last year, LSU won a school-record four games against Top 10 opponents.
LSU and Alabama will meet as undefeated teams during November for the fourth time. They did it previously in 1972, 1983, and 2011.
