Freeze Warning in effect overnight

Enjoy Monday’s milder temperatures, because MUCH colder air arrives by Tuesday as another cold front moves across the region. We have highlighted Tuesday as a First Alert Day, due to the rain chances for the Piedmont, a rain/snow mix for the North Carolina Mountains, and dropping temperatures during the day Tuesday. Tuesday morning will likely start off around 50 degrees at daybreak, with temperatures cooling into the 40s by the afternoon. The mountains will be colder, with Tuesday high temperatures in the 30s, leading to a chance for snow, especially in the higher elevations.