Freeze Warning in effect overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The coldest day of the season so far has been 31 degrees on the morning of November 3rd several days ago. Our record low for Saturday is 24° set in 1976 and we will take a serious run at it overnight tonight as lows are expected to drop to 25°.
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 12 AM to 9 AM Saturday for the Charlotte Metro area, ending the growing season for the entire WBTV viewing area. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with cool afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s. Saturday night will stay cold, with clear skies and overnight low temperatures around 30 degrees by daybreak Sunday.
Mostly sunny skies continue for Sunday, with high temperatures moderating back into the lower 60s. Milder temperatures are expected for Veterans Day Monday, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Enjoy Monday’s milder temperatures, because MUCH colder air arrives by Tuesday as another cold front moves across the region. We have highlighted Tuesday as a First Alert Day, due to the rain chances for the Piedmont, a rain/snow mix for the North Carolina Mountains, and dropping temperatures during the day Tuesday. Tuesday morning will likely start off around 50 degrees at daybreak, with temperatures cooling into the 40s by the afternoon. The mountains will be colder, with Tuesday high temperatures in the 30s, leading to a chance for snow, especially in the higher elevations.
More sunshine returns for Wednesday, with morning lows in the mid-20s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s. Thursday will feature increasing clouds, with the chance for a few late day rain showers, as high temperatures will be around 45 degrees. Rain is expected to increase in coverage Thursday night and continue into Friday, leading to another First Alert Weather day for the chance for rain to a wintry mix possible.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
