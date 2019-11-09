CMPD searching for suspect wanted on armed robbery, kidnapping charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who is charged with a number of different crimes and has allowed her electronic monitoring device to die.
The suspect, Joyce Branch, had previously been charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, first degree burglary and second degree kidnapping.
Branch is an 18-year-old woman who stands 5′8″ and weighs around 200 pounds.
Her last known location was off of Brookshire Boulevard near uptown.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Branch should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.
