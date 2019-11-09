Beautiful weekend! COLD next week...

We will be even milder for Veteran’s Day on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Another system will arrive on Tuesday and it will make its presence known! A First Alert has been issued. There is a chance for showers for most of us – snow showers for the higher elevations. It will also get noticeably colder as we move through the day. We will start out in the 50s and fall to the 40s before the day is over. It stays chilly Wednesday and Thursday. Highs won’t make it out of the 40s and lows will be in the low 20s!