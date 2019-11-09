Beautiful weekend! COLD next week...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you like the sunshine, you will love this weekend! It will be on the cool side today. Highs will be in the low 50s. That is below average for this time of year. We should be in the mid 60s for highs. Sunday will take us a little closer to average and we get to keep the sun around. Lows will continue to be chilly though. We will start out in the 20s to low 30s on Sunday morning.
We will be even milder for Veteran’s Day on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Another system will arrive on Tuesday and it will make its presence known! A First Alert has been issued. There is a chance for showers for most of us – snow showers for the higher elevations. It will also get noticeably colder as we move through the day. We will start out in the 50s and fall to the 40s before the day is over. It stays chilly Wednesday and Thursday. Highs won’t make it out of the 40s and lows will be in the low 20s!
Another chance for rain will arrive late Thursday and into Friday. A First Alert has been issued for that time frame too.
Have a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
