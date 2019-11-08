Two sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man and a resident of Cartersville, Georgia, were each sentenced to prison for acts committed in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Salisbury, announced Matthew G.T. Martin, United States Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.
Daniel Dewayne “Big D” Wood, 41, of Rockwell, pleaded guilty on April 24, 2019, to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
Wood was sentenced on November 6, 2019, by United States District Judge William L. Osteen, Jr., to 100 months’ imprisonment, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Robert Earl Holcomb, 64, pleaded guilty on March 8, 2019, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Holcomb was sentenced on November 7, 2019, by United States District Judge N. Carlton Tilley, Jr. to 60 months of imprisonment, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Both Wood and Holcomb were among 60 defendants charged as part of a large-scale, multi-state methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.
These cases were investigated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security, and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Terry M. Meinecke for the Middle District of North Carolina.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.