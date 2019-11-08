Two arrested in Rowan County for multiple drug trafficking charges

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men have been taken into custody and charged with trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin in the Town of Spencer.
Jorod Qutez Young, 30, and Bernard Franklin Wilkes, Jr., 30, are both suspected of having distributed drugs throughout Rowan County in recent months. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the Spencer Police Department along with several other local agencies initiated an investigation into this suspected drug ring before ultimately making the arrests.
Young has been charged with six counts of Level I trafficking heroin, two counts of Level II trafficking heroin, three counts of selling and delivering heroin, three counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substances, one count of possession with intent to sell or manufacture heroin and one count of conspiracy to traffick heroin.
Wilkes was charged with six counts of trafficking methamphetamine, six counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, four counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substances, two counts of sell/deliver methamphetamine and one count of sell/delivery heroin.
Both men had already been convicted for felonies previously as well as multiple misdemeanors and are currently being held at the Rowan County Detention Center.
