Suspect arrested after armed robbery in Matthews shopping center

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has been arrested and charged with robbing a victim in the parking lot in front of a Harris Teeter in Matthews.
The incident reportedly occurred on Friday afternoon and involved the suspect approaching a female victim as she was entering her vehicle. The suspect brandished a knife and cut the purse from the victim’s shoulder before getting into and driving off with her vehicle as well.
A short time after the matter was reported to police, Melissa Elaine Stutts, 40, was arrested near where the victim’s vehicle was found around McAlway Road and Craig Avenue.
Stutts has been charged with armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and motor vehicle theft.
No further information has been released at this time.
