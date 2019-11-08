South Carolina issuing 400,000 rebate checks this week to taxpayers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Hundreds of thousands of $50 rebate checks will be headed out in the mail over the next week.
It comes after South Carolina lawmakers determined that $61 million of the tax dollars generated by the 2018 Mega Millions winner would be used to give rebate checks to qualified taxpayers.
"This is great news for South Carolina's taxpayers," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "Any time the government funds essential programs and agencies and has money left over, we should strive to send it back to the people who earned it.
Rebates are being issued in zip code order, and most eligible taxpayers will receive their check by December 2.
Married couples who filed a joint 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return will receive only one $50 rebate check.
To qualify for the rebate, you must have:
- Filed your 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return by October 15, 2019.
- A 2018 South Carolina tax liability of at least $50 after credits.
How to identify the rebate check:
- Rebates are mailed in a standard envelope with the SCDOR listed in the return address.
- The memo line on each check reads "SC TAX REBATE."
- A box in the middle of each check provides information about what the rebate is.
