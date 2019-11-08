Several Chesterfield Co. deputies under investigation for misconduct allegations

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating several Chesterfield County deputies for allegations of misconduct.
Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon requested SLED to investigate the allegations of misconduct made against several deputies within the department.
“The public entrusts us to uphold the law and to do our duty with the utmost professionalism and integrity,” Sheriff Dixon said. “Accusations like these erode the public’s belief in us and we cannot let that happen. Accordingly, immediately upon becoming aware of these allegations, I sought SLED’s involvement.”
Dixon says this is an active criminal investigation.
“We have and will continue to fully cooperate with SLED and I know they will do a thorough investigation into this matter,” Dixon said. “As it is now an active criminal investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further or to provide any further details in this matter.”
Officials have not released any other details about the manner of the allegations or the investigation.
