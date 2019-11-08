Schatz keeps pressure on Sweet in Championship battle after World Finals Qualifying

Schuchart’s good fortune started before cars even hit the track Thursday afternoon. Drydene announced its new racing oil — Drydene Racing Formulas — and new paint schemes featuring the product on Schuchart’s and his Shark Racing teammate Jacob Allen’s cars. The Hanover, Pa. driver then ran fifth in Hot Laps, was fastest in Flight (B) for Saturday’s event and then set Quick Time for Friday’s event. He has two wins at the 4/10-mile track.