Pedestrian struck, seriously hurt in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in north Charlotte Thursday night.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 27-year-old man was walking along Valeview Lane near Statesville Road when he was struck by a Hyundai Elantra. The man was taken to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center-Main with serious injuries.
The driver of the Hyundai remained on scene and did not show sings of impairment, police say. Speed also did not appear to be a factor.
A woman who was walking with the man was not hurt.
No charges have been filed in the case.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
