Pedestrian struck, seriously hurt in north Charlotte
November 8, 2019 at 8:25 AM EST - Updated November 8 at 8:25 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in north Charlotte Thursday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 27-year-old man was walking along Valeview Lane near Statesville Road when he was struck by a Hyundai Elantra. The man was taken to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center-Main with serious injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai remained on scene and did not show sings of impairment, police say. Speed also did not appear to be a factor.

A woman who was walking with the man was not hurt.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

