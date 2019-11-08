Multiple people charged in Charlotte robbery series

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police have charged multiple people in a series of robberies.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives worked with the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force to charge the suspects.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, Officers responded to Walker Branch Drive in reference to a robbery from business at 5:34 a.m. Multiple people with guns approached workers as they were walking inside. The suspects forced the workers into another place in the business and demanded property.
On Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, officers responded to Albemarle Road in reference to a robbery from business at 6:11 a.m. Multiple armed suspects forced their way into the business and took things from the business and employee.
The following have been charged:
- Michael Meeks, 23, was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and six counts of second degree kidnapping.
- Karon Golightly, 18, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and six counts of second degree kidnapping.
- Isaiah Harper, 23, was charged robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, six counts of second degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Detectives obtained warrants for Damar Harden, 22, on charges consisting of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and six counts of second degree kidnapping. Harden is currently in the custody of Cabarrus County and will be served with the warrants.
Meeks, Golightly and Harper were arrested and taken to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives in the Armed Robbery Unit are continuing to investigate and evaluate these and other cases to determine any connections. Anyone with information about these cases or any other armed robbery cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the website.
