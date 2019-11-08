Marvin, N.C. 10-year-old has his NHL sports dream come true

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Cameron Ruis is a star player on the Charlotte Rollin’ Hornets, a wheelchair basketball team in our area. But his favorite professional sports team isn’t about basketball – it’s hockey. And his favorite team is the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Cameron lives with Spina Bifida, and other medical conditions that affect daily life, but DON’T hold him back from being a happy kid. It’s one of the reasons local charity Dream On 3 just honored him as their newest Dream Kid recipient, sending him, his sister and both his parents to Pittsburgh.
After getting to watch a Steelers game – Bonus! – Cameron wore his favorite jersey to a Penguins practice. His favorite jersey has his favorite player’s name on the back: Sidney Crosby – a 3-time Stanley Cup winner, 8-time NHL All-Star, an MVP and 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist.
After practice, Cameron met lots of teammates like Kris Letang, Casey DeSmith, Matt Murray… and eventually… Crosby.
His favorite athlete walked out holding a hockey stick he’d signed for the Union County boy.
Cameron in return had a gift for Sidney Crosby as well.
“I got this Rollin’ Hornets shirt for you,” Cameron said. “I play basketball. Wheelchair basketball. What’s the team called? Hornets. Rollin’ Hornets.”
Friends now connected.
You might say for Cameron, a dream come true.
