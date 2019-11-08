Lincoln County officials investigating after man injured in deputy-involved shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a deputy shot and injured a reportedly person on Friday evening.
The incident took place off of Westdale Lane in Lincoln County. After receiving a call about a suicidal 38-year-old man, deputies responded to the scene where they determined that the subject had fired shots at his wife by this time.
After attempting to initially negotiate with the man, he turned the gun on the deputies and fired at them, causing deputies to return the fire, at which point the subject was struck.
The subject has since been airlifted from the scene to the hospital and all deputies involved are reportedly okay.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
