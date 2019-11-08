Kannapolis mother arrested, boyfriend wanted for child abuse charges

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The mother of a four-year-old child in Kannapolis has been arrested, along with her significant other, after an investigation determined that her child had received multiple serious injuries as a result of abuse.
Jamie Adams, the mother, and Raheem Deshawn Johnson, her boyfriend, were each charged with felony child abuse by the Kannapolis Police Department.
Adams was arrested on October 31 but Johnson remains on-the-loose.
A warrant for Johnson’s arrest has been issued and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 704-93CRIME.
