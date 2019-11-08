Family of murdered teen plan protest at Rowan Co. courthouse

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An emotional week for the family of Michael Earley. They plan on showing up in force next week to show how unhappy they are that one of those accused in Michael’s murder is out of jail.
Tuesday, six months to the day after Michael disappeared, one of those accused in his murder bonded out of jail.
Jessical Earley, Michael’s mother, made a tearful plea on a Facebook live video.
“This time, every night on the fifth all I think about it his last moments. I relive it in my head. As a parent that’s what you do. When your child is hurt, you think about it. But when your child is murdered! I think about it every minute that goes by. I relieve it!,” Jessica Earley said through tears.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, Maddison Harrington bonded out of jail and the family plans to protest. She is charged as an accessory after the fact to Michael’s murder.
“This isn’t a matter of she ‘may’ have done it No, no, no! She confessed. Signed a statement that she murdered, she cut him up, she burned him. She took part in all of it. She confessed!,” Jessica told viewers on Facebook.
Two others are also charged in what investigators say was a brutal killing. Michael, they believe, was killed, partially dismembered then burned in May of this 2019.
“They done messed with the wrong family. That was my child. That was my baby and I’m doing what any parent would be expected to. I’m going to fight like hell for my son. To sit at home quiet no more. Her walking free was a big mistake for Rowan County, because I’m not going to let it go," Jessica said.
Jessica Earley is inviting those who support her fight to join her at the Rowan County Courthouse Thursday November 14th at 2p.m.
