Coroner’s Office: Man dies after falling in road in SC, investigation underway

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A body found in the Richburg area Friday morning, sparking an investigation, has been identified by deputies as 55-year-old James Brian Thomason.
Thomason was discovered before 9 a.m. in front of his driveway on Appaloosa Drive, which runs between Interstate 77 and SC-901.
The Chester County Coroner’s Office says preliminary results appear to show that this was an accidental death. The man apparently fell and hit his head in the road.
SC Highway Patrol is investigating the case and has not provided any further details. The coroner’s office is awaiting a toxicology report, and SLED is helping in the investigation, but at this point no foul play is suspected.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.