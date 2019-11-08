Cold start to a sunny Veteran’s Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure building in behind last night’s rainy front will promote plenty of sunshine today along with a chilly breeze. As for temperatures, they’re not going to go much of anywhere.
We’ll stew around in the upper 40s to lower 50s much of the day, well below average for this time of the year.
All WBTV area neighborhoods will fall below freezing tonight, with lows mainly in the 20s, though some mountain spots will likely dip into the teens.
A freeze warning is in effect tonight for Gaston-Mecklenburg-Union and all counties south of Charlotte in South Carolina. So, if you love it, bring it indoors tonight!
Despite plenty of sunshine, high temperatures Saturday only get back to the lower 50s and there may still be a bit of a breeze blowing. Still plenty of sun to go around Sunday, and after a chilly start near 30°, afternoon readings will rebound to the lower 60s Sunday afternoon and middle 60s are expected on Veterans Day.
Looking ahead, another First Alert has been hosted for Tuesday, as our next rain-maker arrives.
Model trends indicate the coldest air of the season will rush in in on the back end of the system, perhaps turning the rain to snow in the mountains for a least a little while Tuesday morning. It’s something we’re watching.
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
