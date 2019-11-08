Chilly weather for Friday evening into Saturday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Make sure you have your winter gear for Friday night high school football games, as evening temperatures quickly cool into the 30s Friday evening, with low temperatures in the 20s by Saturday morning. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 12 AM to 9 AM Saturday for the Charlotte Metro area, ending the growing season for the entire WBTV viewing area. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with cool afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s. Saturday night will stay cold, with clear skies and overnight low temperatures around 30 degrees by daybreak Sunday.
Mostly sunny skies continue for Sunday, with high temperatures moderating back into the lower 60s. Milder temperatures are expected for Veterans Day Monday, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Enjoy Monday’s milder temperatures, because MUCH colder air arrives by Tuesday as another cold front moves across the region. We have highlighted Tuesday as a First Alert Day, due to the rain chances for the Piedmont, a rain/snow mix for the North Carolina Mountains, and dropping temperatures during the day Tuesday. Tuesday morning will likely start off around 50 degrees at daybreak, with temperatures cooling into the 40s by the afternoon. The mountains will be colder, with Tuesday high temperatures in the 30s, leading to a chance for snow, especially in the higher elevations.
More sunshine returns for Wednesday, with morning lows in the mid-20s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s. Thursday will feature increasing clouds, with the chance for a few late day rain showers, as high temperatures will be around 45 degrees. Rain is expected to increase in coverage Thursday night and continue into Friday, leading to another First Alert Weather day for the chance for rain to a wintry mix possible.
