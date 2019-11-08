4-year-old struck by police car in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 4-year-old child suffered minor injuries after being struck by a police car in Statesville this week.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Broad Street at Center Street.
Statesville police say an officer was heading to a suspicious activity and struck the child while turning onto Center Street. The child was in the crosswalk at the time, police say.
The four-year-old suffered minor injuries in the incident.
The officer is on administrative duty with pay as the investigation continues.
