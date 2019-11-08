Attempted murder suspect receives 8-year-sentence following 2018 Clover manhunt

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man who was arrested in 2018 for attempted murder following a manhunt that crossed state lines was sentenced in a York County courtroom on Friday.
Robert Beverly was facing attempted murder charges as well as several other counts related to an incident in which he shot into a home in Clover, hitting an innocent man who happened to be inside.
Beverly attempted to flee from authorities following the shooting but was taken later found and taken into custody.
Defense lawyers argued that Beverly did not intend to injure anyone and that he had fired shots in self-defense during a drug deal gone wrong.
Ultimately, Beverly was convicted of assault and battery in the first degree and failure to stop for blue lights.
In an apology given to the victim in the courtroom on Friday, Beverly stated, ‘Most of all, I want to apologize to Mr. Payne here and his family- I did not mean to shoot him. He’s never done nothing to me. I don’t know him. I want to thank the court for this time and again- I’m glad that he’s safe and here today and alive- because we both could have been dead.’
Because Beverly’s been behind bars since his initial arrest, he’ll be eligible for parole as early as next spring.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.