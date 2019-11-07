WBTV’s Eric Thomas performing at Charlotte Has Talent to raise money for foster children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV’s Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas will be performing at the Charlotte Has Talent event this month to raise money for foster children in our community.
The event is happening in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Booth Playhouse Blumenthal Performing Arts Center from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Eric will be playing piano along with WBTV’s Ross Sontheimer on guitar, accompanying 13-year-old former foster child Jensyn Gunnon who will be singing a heartfelt song to the audience.
Many other local celebrities will be there including former Panther running back Jonathan Stewart.
Ticket sales and donations go to children in our community still waiting to be adopted.
Tickets are on sale and you can purchase them and select your own seats here. Donations can be made here.
