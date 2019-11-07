Three students hurt in Stanly County school bus crash

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three students were injured in a school bus crash in Stanly County Thursday morning.
According to Stanly County Schools, West Stanly High School/West Stanly Middle School bus #80 was involved in a crash on Highway 24/27 while making a routine bus stop near Converse Road.
Three students were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Stanly County Schools says they are continuing to monitor the situation.
Details surrounding how the crash happened were not provided.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.