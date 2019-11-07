Three 2019 homicide cases ruled as justified, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) has removed three 2019 cases from homicide status.
The three cases include the deaths of Delano Williams, Qwanterrius Stafford and Richard Clements.
In the Delano Williams case, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney has ruled that a CMPD officer was justified in the fatal shooting of a man, identified as Williams, involved in a domestic violence situation in north Charlotte in Aug. 2019.
In the Qwanterrius Stafford case, police say an armed customer shot two robbery suspects, killing one at a gas station in northwest Charlotte in Aug. 2019. Stafford, identified as one of the suspects, was taken to the hospital where he died from injuries suffered in the shooting.
In the Richard Clements case, a man was killed after a car crash led to a shooting in northeast Charlotte in Sept. 2019. The man, identified as Clements, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect remained on scene and rendered aid to Clements. No further details were given as to why this case was removed from homicide status.
CMPD says the cases were removed within the last three days. No further information was released.
