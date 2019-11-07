66th annual Rowan Museum Antique Show runs Friday through Sunday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Museum Antiques Show returns for its 66th year this weekend. This annual event attracts the finest antiques and dealers from across the southeast.
Proceeds from this show help promote the mission of the museum’s many ongoing initiatives. The spacious West End Plaza, formerly the Salisbury Mall, is the location for the show once again.
This year’s show features a Downtown Abbey Themed Tea on Saturday or Sunday for adults and children. Reservations required.
The West End Plaza is located at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd West in Salisbury.
The show is on Fri, Nov 8 | 10am-5pm Sat, Nov 9 | 10am-5pmSun, Nov 10 | 11am-4pm, tickets are $7 General Admission.
Food is available through a menu of soup, assorted sandwiches, desserts and beverages to dealers and patrons. The Lockert Café, named for longtime volunteer, Barbara Lockert, is open each day from 11am-2pm. It is managed each year by a devoted team of volunteers. All proceeds benefit the Rowan Museum.
In addition to standard hotels in the area, Rowan Museum also encourages guests to support local opportunities for lodging, including: Across The Pond Bed and Breakfast, www.acrossthepondbandb.com, 324 North Fulton Street in Salisbury, (866) 296-7965, and Turn Of The Century Bed & Breakfast, www.turnofthecenturybb.com, 529 South Fulton Street, Salisbury, (704) 642-1660 or (800) 250-5349.
Other information may be found atwww.visitsalisburync.comwww.downtownsalisburync.com
