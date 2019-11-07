School placed on lockdown after robbery near Mallard Creek Elementary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mallard Creek Elementary School was placed on lockdown for several minutes after a person was robbed nearby, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The robbery happened around 3 p.m. on Mallard Creek Road very close to the school. Police say the suspects robbed someone then took off from the scene. Mallard Creek Elementary was put on lockdown for about 5 minutes.
From WBTV’s Sky3, several officers could be seen in the school parking lot as they investigated the incident.
The lockdown was lifted after police determined there was no threat to students or school staff.
WBTV was there a short time later when police took a person into custody on Colvard Park Way. That person’s name and possible charges have not been released.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with further information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
