Richmond officer makes incredible transformation losing close to 200lbs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Officer Lyle from the 120th Basic Recruit Class made a health transformation that has been nothing short of incredible!
In 2015, Officer Lyle made a commitment to change his lifestyle as he says he was at his heaviest, weighing a little over 400 pounds and wearing a size 54 waist.
“I knew I wanted to do something in Law Enforcement, but at that moment there was no way I would have been able to achieve that dream at my current weight," said Officer Lyle. “If I wanted to work in this field, I had to keep working on my health and fitness.”
While Officer Lyle was in graduate school, he was introduced to CrossFit.
He dropped more than 100 pounds through his commitment to the program.
“One of the most empowering feelings is going into a store and buying clothes right off the rack and knowing it will fit. Or going to an amusement park and not having to worry about weight limits or not fitting in the seat,” said Lyle.
During his time in the academy, Officer Lyle lost a little over 30 pounds and is currently down 176 pounds.
“It was one of the most challenging things I have ever had to do but it has taught me so many life skills and valuable lessons that I will carry for the rest of my life. I wake up every day smiling because when I think back on all the things I have done to get here, it reminds me that anything is possible.”
Officer Lyle says being part of the 120th Basic Recruit Class has given him new insight into the meaning of brotherhood and he felt supported in everything that they did.
"Their words of support kept me strong. I knew that I had to finish not only for myself but for the people that believed in me,” said Lyle.
