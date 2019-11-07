Registered sex offender wanted in Rowan County arrested in New York

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Shanna Shamania Jones, a registered sex offender, was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Rowan County charges of felony failure to notify of address change by a registered sex offender.
Jones was originally placed on the list in April, 2018, for felony failure to notify of address change of a registered sex offender. Jones remained on the list until October, 2018, when she was located and arrested in Connecticut, and returned to Rowan County.
Jones remained in jail and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge for which she received a probationary sentence. She then moved again and was placed back on the Rowan County Sheriff’s Most Wanted List.
During this new search, detectives discovered Jones also had a Facebook account, which resulted in the new charge of felony failure to notify online identifier information as a register sex offender.
Jones was finally located again and arrested in New York. She awaits extradition back to Rowan County to face these charges.
